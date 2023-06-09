BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Air Raid Sirens, Geran, and Missiles - Explosions in Kiev, etc, in Text Below
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
61 views • 06/09/2023

Massive raid on Kharkiv region

A cruise missile flew over Dnipropetrovsk region. The direction is unknown.

GERANI ON Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava regions

MISSILES direction Kirovograd, Poltava, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia regions/


Explosions in the Kirovograd region - missiles hit the first targets.

They report on the maneuvering of cruise missiles in the airspace of Ukraine in several directions.

Ukrainian monitoring channels report X-101 maneuvers over central regions of Ukraine (Nikolaev, Dnepropetrovsk and Krivograd) A similar tactic was used last time, before everyone headed for Kiev.

In Uman, apparently, it flew right on target

Kirovograd region. Massive explosions are reported.

cruise missile flying over Krivograd

Missiles in the direction of the Zhytomyr region

We received many reports about NO INTERNET 🛜 line in various area of 404 COUNTRY (Ukraine)

No internet no videos no photos of arrivals.

MULTIPLE explosions in Rivne and Rivne region

❗️Rockets through Rivne - heading for Volyn

Big Kaboom. RVNE Exactly - explosions. One of the missiles has a target

Lviv waiting for a missile strike

“Four supersonic whistles passed over Kiev”

missile arriving Zhytomyr, Rivne, Ternopil, Lviv, Vanko-Frankivsk, Vinnitsa, Khmelnytsky, Kiev, Cherkasy regions

Missiles in the direction of the Kyiv region.

“Here we go light down internet down ”

Explosions in the Zhytomyr region

💥 Rivne AGAIN ‼️

New explosions in the Zhytomyr region

GERANI on Nikolaev, Kirovohrad regions

💥 KABOOOM Explosions sounded in the Lviv region

Loud AND Clear Lvov town

KABOOOM AGAIN ‼️ Loud AND Clear Lvov town

Nikolaevchata 💥

Volyn region explosions💥💥💥💥

BIGS KABOOOMS 💥💥💥Missile attack on target in Mykolaiv region

Confirmed Target💥Nikolaev region: powerful arrivals, missiles hit critical infrastructure

Internet 🛜 is on and lighting in the streets is back .. The ZELLYRAT is save for tonight too





Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
