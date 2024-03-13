Real Time Sun Blocking. Video One. Sweden, 13th March, 2024.

So I took this vid of this morniing's skies. As you can see, the sun did come up. And we had clear blue skies. Then within two hours of the sunrise, I heard the usual planes overhead then the chemtrails turned up, some directly between the sun and the land, others further along to bring in the corrugated chemcloud cover from horizon to horizon. This is the first video of two, please see my other (they're under a minute each) to see the result, in just an hour, of toxic geoengineering over Jamtland, Sweden.

To the Swedish authorities and PR folks, please stop touting this country as having pristine nature. For *at least* the past two years the geoengineering has increased to the point many food crops are failing, trees are dying and weather patterns are, of course, no longer reliable. To anyone believing anywhere on the planet is escaping this warfare, think again. Nowhere is untouched now.

Isn't it time we put an end to it? By whatever means necessary?

I believe so.

