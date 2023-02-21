Isinglass, "Space" & the Firmament

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 17th, 2018
This is part two of the government documents series. Last week's presentation was all about government and scientific documents that stated the earth was flat and non-rotating. In this part two, Pastor Dean will share some declassified documents about satellites, "space," the true purpose of the "space" shuttle, the ether, and the firmament of God.