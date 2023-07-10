© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where did it all go? It was all a lie. Eurodollar University
27 views • 07/10/2023
It's the greatest story no one wants to tell. Money printing. Inflation. Deflation. Interest rates. Crash. The Fed. What is QT? What was QE really? They're all lies and you don't have to take my word for it. I've got all the numbers, their math, and the truth. Eurodollar University's weekly conversation w/Steve Van Metre
