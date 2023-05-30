BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CC Talks Episode 1
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
53 views • 05/30/2023

5/30/23 Carrie and Chelle discuss: Jonathan Cahn's book The Return of the Gods and the recent interviews he had with Steve Quayle and Doug Hagmann, Tessa Afshar's book Bread of Angels and the concept of Betrayal from a human viewpoint and from the view of Elohiym and the Fallen Watchers, Bene ha Elohiym and the promise to humanity that is faithful to become Son's of God.  Also discussed pride month, corporate push of the transgender agenda to become Androgenous beings, Shavu'oth, Pentecost, Rainbow Covenant a Torah that precede Moses.  The importance of the Sabbath and the Feast of Yahuah. The salvation available to humanity. 

A Blood Sacrifice System and the American Economy - YouTube

Brighteon

If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Dr. Carrie Brown ND Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/+x1WJdLjoGOJkMWJh Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy.


HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected]

