CC Talks Episode 1

5/30/23 Carrie and Chelle discuss: Jonathan Cahn's book The Return of the Gods and the recent interviews he had with Steve Quayle and Doug Hagmann, Tessa Afshar's book Bread of Angels and the concept of Betrayal from a human viewpoint and from the view of Elohiym and the Fallen Watchers, Bene ha Elohiym and the promise to humanity that is faithful to become Son's of God. Also discussed pride month, corporate push of the transgender agenda to become Androgenous beings, Shavu'oth, Pentecost, Rainbow Covenant a Torah that precede Moses. The importance of the Sabbath and the Feast of Yahuah. The salvation available to humanity.

