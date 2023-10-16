"THE FLOODS HAVE LIFTED UP" - INTENSE NATURAL DISASTERS WILL BEFALL AMERICA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#FLOOD #USA #FLORIDA WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Floods will again batter Florida and New York. Multiple natural disasters will be America's judgement until she is humbled before the Lord. War and other events will create a diaspora and the wealth of the wicked will be stored up for the righteous.
HEADLINES OF THE FUTURE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/04/09/headlines-of-the-future-april-3-2023/
NATURAL DISASTERS, TRANS ARMY & THE ECONOMY: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3h040FD1wTI
THE FLOODS ARE COMING [FLORIDA & TEXAS PROPHECY]:
FLOOD - WOE TO THE CITIES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/24/flood-woe-to-the-cities-pt-1-june-24-2019/
OVER THE TOPS OF THE BUILDINGS [NEW YORK]: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/03/over-the-tops-of-the-buildings-march-2-2021/
CIVIL WAR IN AMERICA PRAYER CALL [NEW YORK]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ra9GaYc7OOg&t=4s
BABYLON WILL FALL [DIASPORA BY FORCE]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2t52FktPu_o&t=1690s
PROPHECIES OF FUTURE DISEASES/ PANDEMICS:
Behold A Pale Horse (Ebola)/: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/10/behold-a-pale-horse-july-10-2019/
Disease & Decay In America (Quarantines, New Diseases): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/02/disease-decay-in-america-june-18-2021/
Satan As An Angel of Light: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/17/satan-as-an-angel-of-light-december-8-2021/
Behold A Pale Horse, Pt 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/09/behold-a-pale-horse-pt-2-june-8-2022/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please do not use Cashapp. 🙏🏽 Thank you.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com
YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog
YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA
APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450
SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice
GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw