Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick isn't backing down on the border

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick isn't backing down:
"I was down there at the border Friday with our troops to thank them, support them, and also to stand with them in the event the Biden administration did send Border Patrol there."
https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1752070869654913068?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.