The Cryptic Cryptid Crypto Killer of Elites, Here comes trouble

Just a creative exercise, creating graphics and sound mixing & expressive art. Music with a message as well as a new tempo, tones, pitch & frequencies to stimulate the pineal gland and awaken the zombie walkers back to consciousness, Resonate an awakening.to unite people in awareness of who is behind all the events of the world government. Namely, the WEF