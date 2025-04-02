Psychiatric drugs are a Neurotoxin and more destructive to the brain than physical damage!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Peter Breggin is an American psychiatrist and author, and was instrumental in halting lobotomies in the United States and has represented multiple plaintiffs in legal cases against drug companies. Over sixty years working in the mental health field led him to be a strong advocate of drug-free approaches and believes that psychiatric drugs only make matters worse, never addressing the real issues that cause the conditions.
More information: www.breggin.com