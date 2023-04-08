BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole reveals that 6 hours after Miles Guo was taken away from his apartment to the court for interrogation, his house caught fire, and presumably only FBI was there
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
24 views • 04/08/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dqo3bc5ae

04/05/2023  #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

On the Wayne Dupree podcast, Nicole reveals that 6 hours after Miles Guo was taken away from his apartment to the court for interrogation, his house caught fire, and presumably only FBI was there. Another odd thing is that the case is a fraud without any single real victim. So this is purely 100% political witch hunt and the CCP is behind it.


04/05/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

在Wayne Dupree Podcast节目中,妮可揭露就在郭文贵先生被从公寓带走到法庭接受审讯6个小时后，他的公寓着火了。而据推测，当时只有FBI特工在场。另外一件很奇怪的事是这所谓的欺诈案，没有一位真正的受害者。因此，这百分之百是一场政治猎巫行动，而背后的主谋是中共



