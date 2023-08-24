The Glory, the Truth & the Rapture Deception

July 9th, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on our need for the manifest presence and glory of God to be upon us in these last days. We must allow the Holy Spirit to lead us into ALL truth or the glory will depart. So many who started out right and experienced a great move of God and His glory have turned into an empty shell. Like King Saul, they have replaced the glory and power of the Holy Spirit with Satan's counterfeit occult power. And some have refused to move with the Holy Spirit to hear what He is saying in these last days especially about the pre-tribulation rapture lie that has deceived so many. It is time to hear and heed the Word of God that we may have His glory and power upon our lives.