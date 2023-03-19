What's a firefighter's worst NIGHTMARE?

This video has been DELETED by abc - but not before We downloaded it.

2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership

"We are COMMANDING ALL the tormented souls in HELL (- referring to the SPIRITUAL destination)... to INFEST and OCCUPY and TAKE DOWN ALL commercial aircraft. Have a nice flight... and DON'T FORGET!... to fasten your seat belt... if you don't want to be miraculously catapulted AWAY from the fireball upon the crash landing that is.

Correct answer: Being Commanded by the TWO of Us to find his "friends", and bring them to the afterlife, in order to find 'relief'... from Eternal Flames."

This video is linked to Our October 20, 2022 Blog.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.