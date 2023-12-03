Destroyer (1943)

I'm hoping this movie is uploaded without any copyright issues. My father served on destroyers in the U. S. Navy throughout the Pacific campaign and 1943 was the year I was born.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

This 1943 romance and war action movie centers around the 'birth' and misadventures of the U.S. Navy Destroyer, USS John Paul Jones. It stars Edward G. Robinson, Glenn Ford, Marguerite Chapman, and Edgar Buchanan.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Video Sourced From:

Classic Robb's Glenn Ford Channel

﻿﻿pce sun21:04