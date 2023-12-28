Hezbollah Shares Footage Of Recent Missile, Drone Attacks On Israel

Hezbollah’s Military Media has released videos documenting three recent attacks that targeted positions and gatherings of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

The first clip shows an attack with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) that targeted a repair workshop of the IDF at a base near the settlement of Bet Hilel on December 25. The second shows an attack with two ATGMs against the Zabidin military site on December 26.

The last clip shows an attack with suicide drones, similar to the Iranian Ababil-2, against IDF gatherings in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms that took place on December 27.

The border between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the IDF and Hezbollah, since the Israeli war on the Palestinian Gaza Strip first broke out after the October 7 Hamas-led surprise attack.

So far, the border clashes have resulted in four civilian deaths on the Israeli side, as well as the deaths of nine IDF soldiers. On the Lebanese side, more than 150 have been killed. The toll includes 120 Hezbollah members, ten of whom were killed in Syria, 16 Palestinian fighters, at least 19 civilians and three journalists.

Earlier this month, Israel warned it will no longer tolerate the presence of Hezbollah on its northern front, where it could attempt to carry out a surprise attack similar to that launched by the Hamas Movement from Gaza on October 7. The group continues to ignore this warning.

