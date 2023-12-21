Create New Account
Andrew Bridgen MP Opens Up On The WEF, WHO, Vaccines, Climate Change & Our Freedoms
Published 2 months ago

At last an MP fighting for the ordinary working class. At great personal cost, this independent and brave thinker may be the one Member of Parliament actually worth voting for. In a full and frank interview he talks of his beliefs which align with the vast majority of us. At last a valiant voice of reason from inside the government.

newsexclusivebreaking newsandrew bridgenwarren thorntonthe frontlineukgovernment

