🚀💥 Object in Kharkov successfully Hit by Russian Missile on Jan 2 2024
83 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
🚀💥 Object in Kharkov successfully intercepted 00:03 Russian missile on 02/01/2024.
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos