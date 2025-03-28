Can Living Human Brain Cells Power AI? | Bloomberg Primer - Not science fiction The merging of biology with machine Bio digital convergence, market share and jobs

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=txtDpCLHUkU&pp=0gcJCdgAo7VqN5tD

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1902493721880621202?t=iuhHIvw_h2Z7vPnx1LaRNg&s=19





NNI 20th Anniversary

Scientists and engineers across many fields and disciplines are united by their work at the nanoscale. Their diverse efforts have helped produce everything from faster microchips to powerful mRNA vaccines. https://www.nano.gov/anniversarysymposium





Applications of Nanotechnology

After more than 20 years of basic nanoscience research andmore than fifteen years of focused R&D under the NNI

https://www.nano.gov/about-nanotechnology/applications-nanotechnology

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1900396059681022034?t=6D8tCL8TfrfYiusO_0RTlQ&s=19





CORONA nano Sensor Networks & COV-WBAN MORE 5G 6G TECHNOLOGIES THEY REALLY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW ABOUT! https://rumble.com/v6qlwxe-407489522.html





￼.

Market $ize & Growth 2030: Nanotechnology, nano-Medicine, Nanonetworks (IOnT)(IOBNT), nano sensors, Body Area Networks, 6G, Optogenetics! - Money Talks & Bullshit Walks!

https://rumble.com/v5cpt7m-323690530.html

￼

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1889955180843860267?t=fHq7Aiy_Lc0WJ6OvwzTofw&s=19





Welcome to an exciting journey into the world of synthetic molecular communication and the creation of theInternet of Cells

https://www.idc.tf.fau.eu/2025/01/23/idc-at-ferienakademie/?s=03

.

he University of Erlangen-Nuremberg develops a communication platform between nanodevices in the human body and external gateways as part of the “Internet of Bio-Nano-Things (IoBNT)” https://www.bvt.tf.fau.eu/research/groups/nanobiotechnology/bio-nano-things/

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1899950013217735123?t=0ICTaPmtT5UietQ0IfSC_w&s=19





March 18, 2025 AI FOR GOOD ITU Webinar: Engineering synthetic organelles and their communication networks to control cell fates https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/webinars/20250318/Pages/default.aspx

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1902963901001560414?t=KClLDL1VukhnkvcG0m4lng&s=19





IEEE Sensors Conference 2026 October 25-28th - Netherlands

https://2026.ieee-sensorsconference.org/

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1898881141517738413?t=Kd89juXJDXH6hw-djAl3_Q&s=19





World's first computer running on living human brain cells Melbourne-based Cortical Labs, fuses human stem cell-derived neurons with silicon, creating a new class of AI known as "Synthetic Biological Intelligence" (SBI) https://rumble.com/v6qedwu-407138286.html