Joe Untamed: Truth Under Fire: Schools, Science, and Sanctuary States w/ Dr. Mark Sherwood| 8.29.25

Today on Joe Untamed, we discuss the critical issues driving the national conversation—from intensified federal immigration enforcement to alarming policies reshaping America’s schools. We begin with the Trump administration’s planned 30-day ICE operation in Chicago, targeting criminal illegal aliens, backed by DHS and potentially the National Guard. As the administration emphasizes law and order, blue-state leaders like Governor Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson are pushing back with lawsuits and resistance. What does this clash reveal about immigration enforcement, public safety, and the scope of federal authority in defiant cities? We break it down. Next, we shift to California, where troubling reports from the Temecula Valley Unified School District expose how girls are being coerced into citing mental health concerns to avoid sharing restrooms with biological males—a stark example of progressive policies clashing with parental rights and student well-being. We’re calling it out.

Later, we’re joined by Dr. Mark Sherwood, a former SWAT officer, gubernatorial candidate, and renowned functional medicine expert. With his rare blend of law enforcement experience and health expertise, Dr. Sherwood delivers a fearless take on America’s missteps. We explore the NIH’s probe into SSRIs and their possible ties to mass violence, particularly in notable transgender cases in Minnesota and elsewhere. Dr. Sherwood also addresses the medicalization of gender identity in children, comparing it to other self-harming conditions society would never endorse. From the erosion of the nuclear family to the growing reliance on pharmaceuticals over lifestyle changes, his perspective is unflinching, grounded, and rooted in principles the mainstream avoids.

In response to overwhelming audience interest, we’re doubling down on the EPA’s groundbreaking deregulation of diesel emissions rules—highlighting how these reforms not only boost passenger safety and reduce costs but represent a wider return to common-sense government under the Trump administration. You’ll hear exactly how to make your voice heard in Washington with today’s fax blast, pressuring Congress to support the 10-for-1 deregulatory strategy that’s already saving American families thousands.





