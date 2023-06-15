California Senator Tells Parents to “Flee”; Catholics Protest Homosexuality at Biden’s Church California Senator Tells Parents to “Flee”; Catholics Protest Homosexuality at Biden’s Church

A California senator is warning parents about a state bill that would favor parents in custody battles who “affirm” their child’s “gender identity” while possibly threatening those who refuse to do so with abuse charges.

In other stories, a group of conservative Catholics gathered outside the church Joe Biden attends to decry homosexuality and the president’s support of it; governors of Western states are pushing back against a federal land grab; Russia is moving nuclear weapons into Belarus; and officials in Alberta, Canada, suspect arson played a role in regional wildfires.

In the second half of the show, TNA senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko interviews Alex Krainer, who delves into the imperialistic nature of perpetual wars instigated by the United States and other Western countries, and Gary Benoit interviews C. Mitchell Shaw, a freelance writer for The New American and veteran John Birch Society member who is now the John Birch Society's field coordinator for North Carolina and eastern Tennessee.

