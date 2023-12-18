Create New Account
Douglas McGregor: War with Iran is Israel's only solution to the Gaza problem
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago

Netanyahu is in control of the U.S. Congress, and he has the upper hand in the White House too. Douglas Macgregor offers a grim assessment of the Gaza crisis in which he sees the U.S. being drawn into a widening conflict at Israel’s behest.

Mirrored - JVC GAMING PRO

Keywords
iranisraelwardouglas mcgregor

