The Art Of Central Banking

Η τέχνη των κεντρικών τραπεζών.





Αρχικό βίντεο - Original Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ezfL_qrfiY





Αρχικό κανάλι - Original Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@DailyReckoningUSA





Αρχικό κείμενο - Original text:

http://dailyreckoning.com





If you look at all the measurements...number crunching...and financial instruments that are employed at the Federal Reserve, you may come to the conclusion that economics is a science. Bill Bonner explains why that couldn't be further from the truth.

Μετάφραση - Translation:

Αν κοιτάξετε όλες τις μετρήσεις...και τα χρηματοπιστωτικά μέσα που χρησιμοποιούνται στην Federal Reserve, ίσως καταλήξετε στο συμπέρασμα ότι τα οικονομικά είναι επιστήμη. Ο Bill Bonner εξηγεί γιατί αυτό δεν θα μπορούσε να απέχει περισσότερο από την αλήθεια.