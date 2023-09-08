Trump Mugshot Merch Sparks Unthinkable Democrat Reaction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, it's not just a hypothetical; it's the latest saga in the never-ending quest to penalize Donald Trump. The Democrats are trying to charge him over what he did with his own mugshot from Georgia.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html