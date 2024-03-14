BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
191 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Trump 2024 Christian Nationalist Takeover or Biden 2024?
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
305 followers
95 views • 03/14/2024

In Episode 191 we discuss the push from the king of the south mentality against the "Christian Nationalist" king of the north. Recent speeches made by Donald Trump where he said revival starts November 2024 if he should come into office, and that political power will be given to the churches as never before, all indicate of possible fulfilment of prophecy that states the unification of church and state. But is church and state out of the question if Joe Biden should win? At the end of the episode we show some footage of the blessed time at the Brazil camp meeting.

Keywords
waltercommartin
