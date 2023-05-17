© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2hafog587c
American 🇺🇸 rapper Forgiato Blow expressed to Mr. Miles Guo,
we need you to be free and hope to see you soon.
We fight for you my brother, America needs you!
美国🇺🇸说唱歌手 Forgiato Blow喊话郭文贵先生，
我们需要你获得自由 希望很快可以见到你 。
我们为你而战我的兄弟、美国需要你！
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #盘古翻译部