We Were Lied To About COVID Death Rate!

May 28, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow
A new study on Covid-19’s infection fatality rate (IFR) by age from a team led by Dr. John Ioannidis, the world’s most-cited physician, estimates that Covid’s IFR in the pre-vaccine era was under 0.1% for those under 70—even lower than previously believed. This means that for individuals under 70 years old the COVID fatality rate was less than 1 in 1000.
Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the widespread misconception surrounding just how deadly COVID-19 was before the vaccine was developed.
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.