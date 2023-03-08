BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Affordable Ancient GREEK COINS from 400BC-100AD Collection Guide on How To BUY CHEAP on eBay #trustedcoins
0 view • 03/08/2023

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/affordable-greek-coins/amp/ for the article OR SEE ALL MY COINS HERE:

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins

or see the original video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB4suTgOY3I

See more videos like this on my educational ancient coin collecting how to guide and playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv


Guide & Collection of Ancient Coins that can be Bought Relatively Cheap on eBay

You can be really amazed once you know the truth that ancient Greek coins can be purchased very inexpensively here on eBay. The coins in this guide are in my store called Authentic Ancient Greek Roman Coins. The idea behind it is to help you learn the types of coins available out there and what you can almost expect from the selection. Bronze coins were struck in order to facilitate trade as you needed to get this "change" from the higher denomination gold and silver coins. However, upon studying the topic, some ancient Greek towns, rarely if ever struck any coins in silver and gold, but only in bronze. So it is possible that you can get a really valuable coin in bronze. Numismatic coin collecting is more interested in the history and the beauty rather than the metal content alone.

There are over 45 different coin types listed below, and in order to make this article as brief as possible only several of the types are shown here, however, when you click on the picture of each coin, you will be able to see the coins in my eBay store and explore more. They are arranged from the lowest priced coins to my higher priced coins. The better the condition, usually, the higher price an ancient commands. I tried my best to only include coins that you can buy for $100, $50 or even as low as about $20 here, so even though they may not win beauty contests, these are incredible value for the money.

Keywords
ancient coinsgreek coinstrustedcoinsbuy greek coinscollecting guide
