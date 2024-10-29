strong_roots - This year at WEF...casual conversation about torturing people...😇





Title: This year at WEF we talked about literally torturing people

.

"One of the really exciting new areas in forensic neuroscience is pain detection. Once we understand the patterns that cause pain, the question becomes: can we then trigger pain and use it for many coercive measures in the legal system?" ? Are you there?"

.

Beware of deception!: Their new goal is literally to legalize torture - and they will sell it as "not real/physical" because for them soul and mind do not exist!

.

.

.

Source: "Philosophers-stone pureblood"

NOTE: These are not necessarily the beliefs of the uploader. Discernment is required to see the Truth in all of it. Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life. Jesus Christ is the Light that came into the world. There is NO other name by which you can be saved! Repent, be baptized and Born Again!

