Ukraine Mass protests in many cities of Ukraine against restrictions on NABU's rights

Locals come out with posters, chanting "shame."

Anti-corruption protests in the cities of the so-called Ukraine

Against the backdrop of the Verkhovna Rada's adoption of a law effectively liquidating the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) in Kyiv and other cities of the so-called Ukraine, spontaneous rallies took place.

🖍The disgruntled gathered on the central squares of Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and Dnipro. However, the protests did not spread widely - even in the capital, the number of participants did not exceed a thousand people.

🚩The demonstrators failed to change the government's decision, and the same evening the law was signed by Zelenskyy himself. It is not yet known how this will affect his already not the highest ratings, but the President's Office has already received the first portion of disapproval from the EU and G7.

📌It is still premature to declare the rallies a failure. Traditionally, the strongest protest actions unfold closer to the weekends, so the next few days will be decisive.

❗️Moreover, as we have said before, the events around NABU go beyond the domestic political conflict and are one of the episodes of the confrontation of the arms lobby. It is quite possible that one of the parties to the conflict may resort to purposeful fueling of discontent - after all, we are talking about protecting major investments.

Kiev may lose Western support due to pressure on anti-corruption agencies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Opponents consider these actions the most radical step in a series of recent moves aimed at concentrating power around Volodymyr Zelensky and suppressing critics of his administration, the publication writes.

According to the newspaper, NABU was originally created at the request of Ukraine's Western allies to support the country's new government.

The publication cites the opinion of anti-corruption activists who say the attack on NABU was likely a reaction to an investigation involving former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov.

The publication also quotes Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who stated that the authors of the law limiting NABU's powers "have dragged Ukraine into authoritarianism."

Adding, today 23rd:

Zelensky gets no break: people are again being called to protest today against the limitation of NABU's powers on social media

In particular, rallies are being organized in Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, Chernovtsy, Lvov, Vinnitsa, Nikolaev, Poltava, and Chernigov