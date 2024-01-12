Create New Account
SA's Gaza genocide case against Israel Ronald Lamola (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
11 views
Published a month ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel SABC News at:-

Jan 10, 2024 #SABCNewsSABC News is in the Hague.South Africa is preparing its arguments to ask the International Court of Justice to consider whether Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. South Africa brought the case to the court. Israel has strongly rejected the allegation, calling it "baseless".Let's find out the very latest.We are joined by Sophie Mokoena, SABC News International Editor

For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinsouth africabdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedomicj

