Ukraine is reselling weapons supplied to it by the US to Mexican drug cartels operating on the border with the US - Tucker Carlson (recent show clip)

‘The war is already lost’

"Ukraine is reselling half of the American supplied weapons to Mexican cartels operating along the U.S. border. Up to 50% of American weapons sent to Ukraine are redirected and sold. This is not speculation, it's a fact,"

Full video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5yb67wF53U

(0:00) Why Crimea Is So Pivotal

(13:17) Ukraine Is Powerless Without the US

(31:16) Ukraine Selling American Weapons to Cartels

(35:20) How Can Trump End This War?

(48:02) DEI in Our Military

(53:15) Drone Warfare

(55:28) Is WWIII Coming?

(57:36) Poor Leadership Within the Pentagon

(1:01:33) Tulsi Gabbard



