Houthi Rebels Go Berserk After Testing Hypersonic Missile; Fresh Attacks On Two Ships In Red Sea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There is no end to the assault on international ships by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. After reportedly testing a new Hypersonic missile, the Iran-backed rebels launched two attacks near the port of Hodeida in Yemen, causing damage to one of the ships. The UK Navy, which did not mention the name of the damaged ship, said it was hit by a missile. Meanwhile, missiles flew over a ship and two huge explosions were heard earlier in another incident. Watch for more details.
Further Info:
Yemeni armed forces successfully test hypersonic missile with high destructive capability
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/