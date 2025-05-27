© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a movie titled "They Live" that was hollywood's version of Daniel's interpretation of a dream that King Nebuchadnezzar had about the end times. They came close but it wasn't Biblical. This video will give you something to think about and more importantly, to pray about. Kelley Ministries Studio One Nation Earth 2025.