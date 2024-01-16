Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Resounding Message Of Defiance
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
102 views
Published a month ago

They’re Doing This To Your Country & Trying To Continue Doing It

* They are our employees.

* All law derives from us.

* That government is best which governs least.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (15 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/2p9UNLIjGCg

Keywords
freedomlibertyawakeningself-reliancedonald trumpjoe bidenresistancewwg1wgamagajusticeliberationuprisingnationalismsovereigntypopulismrebellionpatriotismamericanismaccountabilitynon-complianceconstitutional republicrob schmittdefianceconsent of the governedncswic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket