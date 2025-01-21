ISRAEL'S FAKE CEASEFIRE EXPOSED! - Bombings Continue! - Netanyahu Makes Crazy Admission!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the fake Israeli "ceasefire" taking place as both Biden and Trump take victory laps claiming they ensured the deal when we all know Israel essentially owns the US government.

Israel welcomed back hostages from Hamas today and while many people are celebrating, we have to understand that Israel armed and funded Hamas in the first place and were directly involved in October 7th among many other terror attacks throughout history.

While the Israeli government claimed there was a ceasefire, they continued to bomb innocent civilians in the north of Palestine claiming they weren't part of the deal. They also bombed Gaza AFTER the so-called "ceasefire" went through, killing multiple children.

Netanyahu claims Trump gave him the thumbs up on continuing the war once he's in office and the IDF claim the ceasefire is only temporary. Seems more non-existent.

Now that Israel is taking over Syria and moving towards Iran, things are only just beginning unfortunately and the push for the Greater Israel Project continues.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025







