They Knew: Why Didn’t the Unvaccinated Do More to Warn Us? UNPACKED

Caught this wild read on AFRU.com: 'They Knew: Why Didn’t the Unvaccinated Do More to Warn Us?' The article drops a bombshell—blaming the unvaccinated for not shouting louder about COVID vaccine risks. It claims they ‘knew’ something the rest didn’t and stayed silent, leaving blood on their hands as vaccine injuries pile up. But here’s the twist: it flips the script on who’s really at fault. The author argues that while the unvaccinated made their choice, another group—vaccinated adults—made theirs too, and now they’re pointing fingers, playing the victim card after things went south. The piece dives into a heated blame game: one side censored, ridiculed, and sidelined; the other regretting decisions but dodging accountability. It’s a messy clash of perspectives—silence vs. suffering, choice vs. consequence.





The comments on the site? Explosive. Some call it gaslighting, others say the unvaccinated tried warning but got shut down. No hard data backs the claims—just raw emotion and hindsight. It’s less about facts and more about who owns the fallout. The article doesn’t pull punches, but it leaves you wondering: who’s really responsible here? The ones who said no, or the ones who said yes and now cry foul?





I’m just tossing this out there. What do YOU think? Did the unvaccinated drop the ball, or are the vaccinated just deflecting? Watch the video for the full story and Drop your take in the comments below—let’s unpack this mess together!

