Denied Rest the Fight for Khader Qutneh’s Body

Khader Qutneh, a Palestinian martyr, was killed by Israeli forces, and his body remains withheld. Raised by his mother after his father’s passing, Khader's family endures the painful reality of being unable to bury him. Despite this, his mother remains hopeful for justice and the return of his body. FPTV spoke with her about her loss and enduring hope. Interview: Khader Qutneh’s mother.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 03/12/2024
