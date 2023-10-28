💥Flash Light - Scenes from the Streets (or what's left of them) of Gaza tonight - Total Electricity & Communications Black Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Scenes from the streets (or what's left of them) of Gaza tonight.
Very few videos came out tonight due to a total electricity and communications black out.
Adding:
According to Al Mayadeen's sources, the Israeli escalation in Gaza today came as a truce agreement was about to be reached which stipulated Palestinian Resistance factions releasing non-military foreign captives.
and:
Islamic Resistance in Iraq has taken responsibility for attack on US occupation base in Syria.