Monarch: Beta Sex Kittens, Patsies & Super Soldiers
Monarch mind control, stemming from the MK Ultra experiments, employs trauma-based techniques to fragment an individual's psyche into dissociative identities. These identities are programmed with specific triggers, enabling the manipulation and switching between them for various tasks and operations.