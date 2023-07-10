Ron DeSantis laughs off suggestions his presidential campaign is stalling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has laughed off suggestions his campaign is stalling while he was being grilled on his performance by a Fox News host.
The Florida Governor is still trailing in the polls behind former President Donald Trump.
