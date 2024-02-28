BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TRAILER - A Conversation With Former Senior Pfizer Executive, Mike Yeadon
149 views • 02/28/2024

Source:

https://rumble.com/v4c19uk-trailer-127-a-conversation-with-former-senior-pfizer-executive-mike-yeadon.html


About this conversation:

Mike Yeadon is a former senior Pfizer executive who has been highly critical of the COVID policies and the mmRNA gene editing technology shots from the outset.


Mike explains the deliberate harm caused by the COVID-19 injections and the potential impact on fertility amongst many other things.


It was an honour to speak to Mike, sobering as it was.


About Doc Malik: Orthopaedic surgeon Ahmad Malik is on a journey of discovery when it comes to health and wellness. Through honest conversations with captivating individuals, Ahmad explores an array of topics that profoundly impact our well-being and health


Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn
