TRAILER - A Conversation With Former Senior Pfizer Executive, Mike Yeadon

Source:

https://rumble.com/v4c19uk-trailer-127-a-conversation-with-former-senior-pfizer-executive-mike-yeadon.html





Are you listening and enjoying my podcasts? Then please support the show so that I can continue to speak up by choosing one or more of the following options -

⁠⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/docmalik/subscribe⁠ Subscribe and access additional podcasts from just £4.99 a month.

⁠⁠⁠Buy me a coffee⁠⁠⁠ If you want to make a one-off donation.

Join my Substack

⁠⁠https://docmalik.substack.com/subscribe⁠⁠ To access additional content, you can upgrade to paid from just £5.50 a month





About this conversation:

Mike Yeadon is a former senior Pfizer executive who has been highly critical of the COVID policies and the mmRNA gene editing technology shots from the outset.





Mike explains the deliberate harm caused by the COVID-19 injections and the potential impact on fertility amongst many other things.





It was an honour to speak to Mike, sobering as it was.





Check out my amazing merch store here - https://docmalik.com/merch/





To sponsor the Doc Malik Podcast contact us at [email protected]





About Doc Malik: Orthopaedic surgeon Ahmad Malik is on a journey of discovery when it comes to health and wellness. Through honest conversations with captivating individuals, Ahmad explores an array of topics that profoundly impact our well-being and health





You can follow us on social media, we are on the following platforms:

www.twitter.com/DocAhmadMalik

www.twitter.com/DocMalikPodcast

www.instagram.com/docahmadmalik/

www.instagram.com/docmalikpodcast/



