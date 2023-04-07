Golden Milk Recipe Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ingredients:
4 tablespoon Groovy Bee Organic Coconut Milk Powder
1/4 tablespoon Organic Turmeric Root Powder
Sprinkle of Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder
1/2 teaspoon Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Sprinkle of Organic Ground Black Pepper
Sprinkle of cinnamon
1 1/2 cups of water
2 slices ginger