Two CIA agents MUSKRAT,FUCKERCARLSON doing a LIMITED HANGOUT - damage control - to cover up their fraud

Elon Musk = Censorship + Surveillance: A false god for “free speech” leading you to slavery in an ever-expanding CENSORSHIP & SURVEILLANCE STATE across land, sea, air, and space in which Elon Musk is fully entrenched in and economically dependent on for his POWER PROFIT CONTROL





Elon Musk STILL has NOT DISMANTLED the Government Censorship Infrastructure, FIRST DISCOVERED BY Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, during his historic 2020 Federal lawsuit Ayyadurai v. Twitter, et al. THAT REVEALED for the FIRST TIME: 1) The Twitter “Partner Support Portal;” 2) the step-by-step processes detailed in “Playbooks” – on HOW government would censor Americans; and, 3) the Network Diagram detailing the relationships of the various parties involved in creating Censorship Infrastructure.