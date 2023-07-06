X22 REPORT Ep. 3109a - ESG Does Nothing For Environment, Recession Is The Nice Word For What Is Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3109a - July 5, 2023
ESG Does Nothing For Environment, Recession Is The Nice Word For What Is Coming
ESG investing does nothing for the environment, the entire push is a scam just like everything else that has to do with the climate. The CBO reports that spending is the problem. The economy is imploding and the recession is going to be a lot worse than people think. The Fed is wrong again.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)