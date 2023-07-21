BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SRF-Scandal only the tip of the iceberg – satanic ritual abuse covered up worldwide | www.kla.tv/26581
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
161 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 07/21/2023

Apparently, the revelations surrounding the topic of “Satanic ritual abuse” are getting too hot. Because now Swiss Television SRF still recently stopped the transmission of its own documentary on this topic. Kla.TV takes this opportunity to call out further media, that cover up satanic-ritual abuse. Because worldwide numerous facts from victims, witnesses and survivors are deliberately suppressed, hushed up and withheld from the public. Experienced experts are denigrated and silenced with the help of a perfidious and sophisticated strategy. This documentary is a historical reappraisal of numerous censorship crimes that must be judicially punished.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26581


Here you can find more broadcasts on this topic:

REUPLOAD: Scandal about SRF and Robin Rehmann – Satanic Panic (with Kla.TV statement on SRF threats)
www.kla.tv/26445

27 victims + 27 witnesses of the blood cult
www.kla.tv/26296

Adrenochrome: Human blood as intoxicant and rejuvenator
www.kla.tv/16800

The cruelest secret of mankind
www.kla.tv/16627

Perverse violence against children – a dark secret of the upper class
www.kla.tv/18399

(Snuff Factory - place of horror (Interview with Dr. Marcel Polte)
www.kla.tv/25367



▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Reupload: Scandal SRF and Robin Rehmann:

www.kla.tv/26202


SRF Rec. – Satanic Panic Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dF7XJ5OZn44


What is ritual violence?

https://www.verein-cara.ch/


Adrenochrome: human blood as intoxicant and rejuvenator:

www.kla.tv/16650


The cruelest secret of mankind:

www.kla.tv/16627


Perverse violence against children - a dark secret of the upper class:

www.kla.tv/18079


Snuff Factory – Place of Horror (Interview with Dr. Marcel Polte):

www.kla.tv/25367


From criminal speech to deadly silence - Interview with Ronald Bernard: www.kla.tv/10574


Financial elite insider confirms testimony of abuse victims:

www.kla.tv/10795


Ex-elite banker testifies he was invited to Satanic child sacrifices:

https://fightingmonarch.com/2018/09/18/from-illuminati-banker-to-heroic-whistleblower-ronald-bernard-satanic-ritual-abuse-adrenochrome/


Possible murders of a pedophile ring of significant people:

www.thejournal.ie/uk-paedophile-ring-tory-mp-boys-murder-operation-midland-1843507-Dec2014/


27 victims + 27 witnesses of the blood cult:

https://www.kla.tv/26203


Satanic High Priest is rebranded as CEO on website of a satanic fraternity, then the name disappears altogether:

https://web.archive.org/web/20221128091331/https://www.brotherhood-of-samael.de/wer-wir-sind/


Lucerne director Ursula Brunner made documentary film “Es geschieht mitten unter uns”, about “Ritual Violence/Mind Control” – SRF decides against broadcasting:

https://www.zentralplus.ch/kultur/srf-stoppt-dokumentarfilm-von-luzerner-regisseurin-2560888/


Report from abuse victim Hajar about her canceled interviews (excerpt from the broadcast: Reupload: Scandal SRF and Robin Rehmann):

www.kla.tv/26202

ab min 06:05


Hajar – Ritual violence: “Raped and forced to kill”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqiEM5hbTNo


Book by Chantal Frei: “I’m talking!”:

https://www.amazon.de/ICH-REDE-Ausstieg-satanisch-ritueller/dp/B09MJ1LNZL


Interview with Chantal Frei – Rituals in the highest circles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyQaNva0XTw


All sources: www.kla.tv/26581

Keywords
terrorsatanismadrenochromeoccultismfakemediasectssrfsatanicsectritualviolence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy