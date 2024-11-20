Palestinians under siege in Halhul

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dozens of Palestinian families live in the village of Halhul, north of the city of Hebron, under a large Zionist siege, and the occupation places two checkpoints and a military tower to control the lives of Palestinians.
Interview: Younis Aql: A Palestinian under siege
Reporting: Sari jaradat
Filmed: 18/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video