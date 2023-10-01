BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Author of "Britfield" C.R. Stewart - A Wholesome Alternative to Harry Potter!
Warriors Rise
Warriors Rise
23 views • 10/01/2023

Great interview with Chad Stewart, Author of Britfield & The Lost Crown and many others in this series. The first book soon to be a movie! This conversation is filled with lots of information pertaining to what our kids deal with today and how we give them back the right to think, solve, and create! Meet The Author C.R. Stewart was born in Newport Beach, California, He has 20 years of experience in writing fiction, non-fiction and movie screenplays. He is a prolific writer, producer, creativity specialist, international consultant and prominent speaker. Experience: He is the founder of the prestigious Devonfield, a comprehensive company dedicated to the highest quality in film production, publishing and education, Chad’s areas of expertise are writing, film and media production, global strategy, and international marketing. He received a Bachelor of Arts in British Literature and European History from Brown University; earned an M.B.A. from Boston College; and is pursuing a Master of Science in Advanced Management and a PhD in Technology and Strategy at Peter F. Drucker and Masatoshi Ito Graduate School of Management, Claremont Graduate University. Interests and Fields of Knowledge Now based in San Diego, C.R. Stewart is a strong supporter of education and the arts and is an adjunct professor at Fermanian School of Business, Point Loma Nazarene University; and is Past President of the Board of Directors of the San Diego Ballet. Chad enjoys writing, world travel, reading, riding, swimming, sailing, tennis, and the Arts. I highly recommend these books! They are wholesome and stimulate such creative thinking! You won't be disappointed!

You can find his books:

https://www.britfield.com


 Also if you're interested in Inspired Creativity:

https://www.britfieldinstitute.org


 Jodi LoDolce

www.WarriorsRise.net


YOUTUBE: JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here)

RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise

Brighteon: Warriors Rise

FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV

107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce

Twitter: @JodiL792

Facebook: Jodi LoDolce

GETTR: @WarriorsRise

TruthSocial: Jodi LoDolce

If you feel led to support WarriorsRise - go to our donate page on the website

or support us by using our PromoCodes Below

MyPillow: PromoCode: WR21

DrStellaMD.com PromoCode: Jodi

Covicare Package

www.meehanmd.com
Natural Healthcare remedies

Promocode: Warriors23

For Cancer Killing Black Salve

Destroy-Cancer.com

mention: JODI for Free Shipping

Nehemiah Strong

www.JohnDyslin.com

Discount Code: Warriors

englandoxfordwarriors for christ risewarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcebritfieldcr stewartchad stewardtom and sarah
