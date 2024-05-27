Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The preaching of the gospel that Christ taught His Disciples.: do you know it and are you a Disciple of Christ? Jesus comes only when the preaching of the gospel He taught His Disciples is preached as a witness to all nations. The gospel of self-denial. The gospel the devil persecutes and hates. This ensures the wrath of God is justified against those who have corrupted themselves uniting with the god of this world following a form of godliness.