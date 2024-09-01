Dr. Jane Ruby: Semen Growing Bots TWO YEARs After Covid Shots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE INCUBATION STUDY PART 2: Interview with Dr. Youngmi Lee, lead researcher from the Pfizer/Moderna Incubation Study with exclusive new findings! This appears to be an intentional installation of nano-machinery with wires, chips, and metallic beading that becomes animated and self assembles AND IT IS STILL BUILDING STRUCTURES TWO YEARS AFTER INJECTION. After 2-3 Pfizer or Moderna jabs, and TWO YEARS LATER, these self assembling structures are still active and living among the sperm. Be sure to watch PART 3 on Monday, August 26, 2024 when Dr. Lee releases new findings.