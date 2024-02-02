12-year-old girl dies of stroke after vaccines — 'It's felony murder,' says John Beaudoin, Sr

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
John Beaudoin, Sr talking to Epoch TV on 27 Jan 2024.
The full interview, titled "Evidence: How CDC Buried Vaccine Death Data", is posted here:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/evidence-how-cdc-buried-vaccine-death-data-5575113
John Beaudoin, Senior's X account is here:
https://twitter.com/JohnBeaudoinSr
John Beaudoin, Senior's Substack account is here:
https://coquindechien.substack.com/
He has a website "HEALTH RIGHTS, MA [Massachusetts]" here:
https://healthrightsma.org/john-beaudoin-sr/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News