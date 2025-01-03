BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rolling blackouts have started in Transnistria, leaving entire districts without electricity
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
176 views • 6 months ago

Rolling blackouts have started in Transnistria, leaving entire districts without electricity. 

It's the strip of land between Ukraine and Moldova with mostly Russian people. 

Adding a couple of comments found with this video: 

I'm from there, there is nowhere else for us to buy from. We have enough for 50 some days and then we don't know what will happen.

-

Master wants it...
By the orders of the US zionist empire, Moldova must obey without question. 

-

Sandu will be gone in the next election - she almost lost the last one - so her puppet masters are trying to acheive something before she is unelected. It is laughable really. The west has lost India, can't contain China and is being beaten by Russia. Almost the whole world is turning on them, and they are trying to salvage something by causing problems in Transnistria. When the history of the world is written, Sandu won't even merit a footnote.

.. The whole point. Make the people suffer and get them angry enough to overthrow their current government. 
Then, they can be forced into the empire.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy