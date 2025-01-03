Rolling blackouts have started in Transnistria, leaving entire districts without electricity.

It's the strip of land between Ukraine and Moldova with mostly Russian people.

Adding a couple of comments found with this video:

I'm from there, there is nowhere else for us to buy from. We have enough for 50 some days and then we don't know what will happen.

Master wants it...

By the orders of the US zionist empire, Moldova must obey without question.

Sandu will be gone in the next election - she almost lost the last one - so her puppet masters are trying to acheive something before she is unelected. It is laughable really. The west has lost India, can't contain China and is being beaten by Russia. Almost the whole world is turning on them, and they are trying to salvage something by causing problems in Transnistria. When the history of the world is written, Sandu won't even merit a footnote.

.. The whole point. Make the people suffer and get them angry enough to overthrow their current government.

Then, they can be forced into the empire.



